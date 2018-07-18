Getting the run down on CBD

A Hometown Alaska listener asked for a show on CBD. I was interested because a friend had just recommended CBD oil for foot care. Another used CBD oil to soothe anxiety. I read that it could reduce inflammation.

CBD, a substance derived from hemp and applied via drops and tinctures or salves, is legal in all 50 states. A little more digging, and CBD shows up as a recently FDA-recognized treatment for a serious form of childhood epilepsy. But the FDA has also reached out to many CBD sellers across the United States to walk them back from unsubstantiated claims, for example, that CBD is a successful cancer treatment.

So what’s a consumer to do? What health claims can you count on? Since CBD is essentially unregulated, how do you know what you are getting? Recent news stories from Utah and from Fort Bragg, North Carolina, reported on tainted CBD that sent users to the emergency room. What questions should you ask so you know what you are getting?

Today’s show is designed to give you helpful consumer information on legal CBD. Another name for it is cannibidiol. It is derived from cannabis sativa, the source for both marijuana and hemp. However, CBD derived from hemp does not have the psychoactive ingredients (THC) found in marijuana. Here is Health Canada’s definition:

Health Canada defines hemp as products of Cannabis Sativa which contain less than 0.3 percent THC, whereas US law defines hemp as all parts of any Cannabis Sativa plant containing no psychoactive properties, except for defined exceptions.

While legal, CBD is an unregulated substance. Buyer, beware. Join us for a lively discussion on CBD. Your questions and comments are always welcome throughout the program.