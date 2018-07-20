Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 20, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn
Murkowski calls on Trump to end ‘sad chapter’ of splitting families at border
Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski is urging President Trump to use “all available resources” to reunite migrant families.
Court filing aims to prevent lawsuits by Alaska victims in Las Vegas shooting
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
In Alaska federal court, MGM Resorts International is seeking to prevent lawsuits from being filed against it related to the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year.
Board of Fisheries declares low Chignik sockeye returns an emergency
Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham
The Alaska Board of Fisheries declared the low sockeye return to the Chignik River an emergency at a meeting on Tuesday. Members voted to keep the subsection of the Dolgoi Islands and Southeastern District Mainland area closed through August 8.
Inuit Circumpolar Council signs Utqiaġvik Declaration: a guide for future Arctic action
Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks
The meeting concluded with the signing of the Utqiaġvik Declaration, which will guide the ICC’s work for the next four years.
In apparent suicide, man dies after jumping from eighth floor of UAF building
Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks
University of Alaska Fairbanks officials say a man killed himself on campus this morning by jumping from the eighth-floor of the Gruening Building.
After Hydro One leaders resign, Avista reassures regulators about merger
Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau
Alaska Electric Light & Power said political pressures in Ontario won’t affect the acquisition of its parent company Avista by Hydro One of Toronto. But market analysts warn of new uncertainty over the $5.3 billion deal.
The squid or the whale? Reported giant squid in Lynn Canal actually decomposing whale
Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines
On Tuesday morning, a fisherman called the U.S. Coast Guard to report a giant squid on the West side of Lynn Canal, near St. James Bay.
AK: The journey of Alaska’s go-to man in China
Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau
It took a lot of work for Alaska to break into the Chinese market. One man has been at it for decades: Yingdi Wang, the Chinese-born, American citizen who is the state’s go-to guy in China.
49 Voices: Benito Achas of Kodiak
Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak
This week, we’re hearing from Benito Achas in Kodiak. Achas works with drug rehabilitation at Safe Harbor and immigrated to Alaska from the Phillipines in the mid 90s.