In apparent suicide, man dies after jumping from eighth floor of UAF building

University of Alaska Fairbanks officials say a man killed himself on campus this morning by jumping from the eighth-floor of the Gruening Building. UAF spokesman Jeff Richardson says university police received a call about a man’s body found on the west side of the building just before 10 a.m.

“On the west side, there is kind of a little alcove that you can access via an emergency exit. And it appears he jumped from that alcove,” Richardson said.

Richardson says the man died of head trauma. He says campus authorities are withholding the victim’s name until next of kin are notified. And he says no foul play is suspected.

“There was a note found on the body, which makes this something that they’re considering an apparent suicide,” Richardson said.

The Gruening building is located on the east side of the campus. It houses classrooms and offices for UAF’s College of Liberal Arts.

Richardson says an investigation on the man’s death continues.