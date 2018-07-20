Drug and alcohol use during pregnancy

Events that occur during pregnancy can have life-long effects for mother and child. On the next Line One: Your Health Connection  Dr. Jay Butler will be hosting a discussion with Dr. Ira J. Chasnoff, researcher, lecturer, and Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago. Dr. Chasnoff is one of the nation’s leading researchers in the field of child development and the effects of maternal
alcohol and drug use on the newborn infant and child. His research projects include a study of the long-term cognitive, behavioral and educational developmental effects of prenatal exposure to alcohol, cocaine, and other drugs; strategies for screening pregnant women for substance use; the effects on birth outcome of prenatal treatment and counseling for pregnant drug abusers; the effectiveness of both outpatient and residential treatment programs for pregnant drug abusers; and innovative treatment approaches for children affected by prenatal exposure to alcohol or illicit drugs. Dr. Chasnoff developed the 4P’s Plus screening tool and process used to identify pregnant woman at risk for using substances, including tobacco, alcohol and marijuana, as well as materials to support brief intervention and referral to treatment.

 

GUEST:
  • Dr. Ira J. Chasnoff, researcher, lecturer, and Professor of Clinical Pediatrics at the University of Illinois College of Medicine in Chicago.

 

LINKS:

Basic information on fetal alcohol syndrome is available at:

Marijuana use during pregnancy:

Neonatal abstinence syndrome:

4P’S Plus©:

 

