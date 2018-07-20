National park journeys

1 of 3

On the next Outdoor Explorer, meet Mikah Meyer who traveled to every national park. And not only the big ones, but also all the historical parks and the obscure places, a trip that has taken years. We’ll also be chatting with legendary Alaska hiker Shawn Lyons, who is publishing a completely encyclopedic set of books covering every route in southcentral Alaska.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: “Travel Beyond Convention”. Mikah Meyer, road trip and National Parks expert

“Arctic to Indian”. Anne Wilkas, from a Trail Tales event Segment 3: “New trail guidebooks for southcentral Alaska”. Shawn Lyons, Chugach hiking expert

BROADCAST: Thursday, July 26th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, July 26th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

