National park journeys

By -
1 of 3
Mikah Meyer during his National Park journey.
Mikah Meyer during his National Park journey.
Mikah's road trip map.

On the next Outdoor Explorer, meet Mikah Meyer who traveled to every national park. And not only the big ones, but also all the historical parks and the obscure places, a trip that has taken years. We’ll also be chatting with legendary Alaska hiker Shawn Lyons, who is publishing a completely encyclopedic set of books covering every route in southcentral Alaska.

 

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

SEGMENTS:

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, July 26th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, July 26th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:

For more episodes go to OUTDOOREXPLORER.ORG

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR