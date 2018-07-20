National park journeys

1 of 3
On the next Outdoor Explorer, meet Mikah Meyer who traveled to every national park. And not only the big ones, but also all the historical parks and the obscure places, a trip that has taken years. We’ll also be chatting with legendary Alaska hiker Shawn Lyons, who is publishing a completely encyclopedic set of books covering every route in southcentral Alaska.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
- Segment 1: “Travel Beyond Convention”. Mikah Meyer, road trip and National Parks expert
- Segment 2: “Arctic to Indian”. Anne Wilkas, from a Trail Tales event
- Segment 3: “New trail guidebooks for southcentral Alaska”. Shawn Lyons, Chugach hiking expert
LINKS:
- Travel Beyond Convention, Mikah Meyer’s web site
- Walk About Guide To Alaska: The Front Range and the Anchorage Bowl
- Alaska Trails, hosts of the Trail Tales events
BROADCAST: Thursday, July 26th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, July 26th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
