Algo Nuevo July 22, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Canela
Santana
Shape Shifter
Starfaith
5:22
Cachito
Liberty Band
Platinum 90’s
TMR
3:38
Que Me Lleven Canciones
Mazz
Mazz Live
Freddie
4:16
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
4:25
El Pipirpau
Ray Camacho
Cumbias
Cobalt Studio
3:37
Cumbia el Sol
Ray Camacho
Cumbias
Cobalt Studio
3:58
La Martina
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:41
New variety Medley
The New Variety Band
Caricias Y Reproches
GSM Discos
8:36
Si Queres Verme Llorar
Chelsea Chavez
Sinceramente
Randall
3:28
El Coco Rayado
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
5:03
Quiero Que Sepas
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:41
Dos Locos
Matthew Martinez/Jenna Martinez
El Destino
Martinez Music
3:59
Se Me olvido Otra Vez
Matthew Martinez
El Destino
Martinez Music
3:27
Encantado
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
Martinez Music
3:52
Culpable Pero Inocente
Tierra Tejana
The Legacy Tour
Martinez Music
3:03
Vestida De Blanco
Liberty Band
The Journey Continues
TMR
3:00
El Taconazo
Sunny and the Sunliners
Exitos
Freddie
3:33
Perdi Tu Amor
Ernestine Romero
Paara Ustedes
EWR
3:21
Siempre Tu
Ernestine Romero
Paara Ustedes
EWR
3:16
Rancheras Mix
Ramon Ayala
Club Mix
Freddie
18:47
Por Ti Creo En El Amor
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Gavino Productions
3:38
Te Veo Diferente
Grupo Quemado
Tribute to Joe Carmona
Q Productions
3:24
La Vida Traicionera
Los Arenales
Promo
Tex Sound
3:41
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
4:36
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
4:36
Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:42
El Barranquiero
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
4:04
Ranchera Jam
Lorenzo Antonio
Exitos Rancheros
Striking
5:17
Una Estrellita
August
Then and Now
Sound Garden
2:50
Chiquito Pero Picoso
August
Then and Now
Sound Garden
2:41
Popurri Rebelde # 5
Marcos Orosco
Emociones
OroMar
6:35
Pinta Mi Mundo
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt Studio
4:58
Idalia Polka
Los Cruizers
Music to My Heart
Maracas Music
3:16
Rancheras Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
15:18