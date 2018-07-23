Algo Nuevo July 22, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, July 22nd, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Canela

Santana

Shape Shifter

Starfaith

5:22

 

Cachito

Liberty Band

Platinum 90’s

TMR

3:38

 

Que Me Lleven Canciones

Mazz

Mazz Live

Freddie

4:16

 

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

4:25

 

El Pipirpau

Ray Camacho

Cumbias

Cobalt Studio

3:37

 

Cumbia el Sol

Ray Camacho

Cumbias

Cobalt Studio

3:58

 

La Martina

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:41

 

New variety Medley

The New Variety Band

Caricias Y Reproches

GSM Discos

8:36

 

Si Queres Verme Llorar

Chelsea Chavez

Sinceramente

Randall

3:28

 

El Coco Rayado

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

5:03

 

Quiero Que Sepas

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:41

 

Dos Locos

Matthew Martinez/Jenna Martinez

El Destino

Martinez Music

3:59

 

Se Me olvido Otra Vez

Matthew Martinez

El Destino

Martinez Music

3:27

 

Encantado

Tierra Tejana

The Legacy Tour

Martinez Music

3:52

 

Culpable Pero Inocente

Tierra Tejana

The Legacy Tour

Martinez Music

3:03

 

Vestida De Blanco

Liberty Band

The Journey Continues

TMR

3:00

 

El Taconazo

Sunny and the Sunliners

Exitos

Freddie

3:33

 

Perdi Tu Amor

Ernestine Romero

Paara Ustedes

EWR

3:21

 

Siempre Tu

Ernestine Romero

Paara Ustedes

EWR

3:16

 

Rancheras Mix

Ramon Ayala

Club Mix

Freddie

18:47

 

Por Ti Creo En El Amor

Lydia Castillo

Promo

Gavino Productions

3:38

 

Te Veo Diferente

Grupo Quemado

Tribute to Joe Carmona

Q Productions

3:24

 

La Vida Traicionera

Los Arenales

Promo

Tex Sound

3:41

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

4:36

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

4:36

 

Una Linda Y Hermosa Mujer

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:42

 

El Barranquiero

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

4:04

 

Ranchera Jam

Lorenzo Antonio

Exitos Rancheros

Striking

5:17

 

Una Estrellita

August

Then and Now

Sound Garden

2:50

 

Chiquito Pero Picoso

August

Then and Now

Sound Garden

2:41

 

Popurri Rebelde # 5

Marcos Orosco

Emociones

OroMar

6:35

 

Pinta Mi Mundo

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt Studio

4:58

 

Idalia Polka

Los Cruizers

Music to My Heart

Maracas Music

3:16

 

Rancheras Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

15:18

