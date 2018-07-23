Interior heat wave to continue as temperature records are broken

It’s forecast to remain hot across the Interior through mid-week.

Listen now

National Weather Service meteorologist Erin Billings says several temperature records were broken or matched on Sunday.

”We reached 89 degrees in Nenana, breaking the old record of 86 in 1968. Delta Junction was 86, which broke the previous record of 84 set in 1968,” Billings said. “Northway was 85, breaking the old record of 83 set in 1990. And Fairbanks hit 88 degrees which tied the old record set in 1968.”

Billings says high pressure over the region is expected to persist through Wednesday, with 80 plus degree highs.