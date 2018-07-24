Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 24, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Listen now

Walker leads in fundraising and cash on hand, but other candidates have strengths

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Counting the money Gov. Walker and Lt. Gov. Mallott have spent, it leaves the ticket with $445,000 in cash on hand.

Fairbanks Borough mayor seeks consolidation of fire commissions

Associated Press

A proposal going before Fairbanks North Star Borough officials seeks to consolidate the commissions overseeing emergency medical services and the fire service areas.

Crews continue to battle blaze southeast of Tok, now estimated at 730 acres

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

There were five new wildfires detected across the interior on Monday, including one near Tok that’s drawing a major response.

Legislation allows more immediate wildfire penalties

Robyne, KUAC – Fairbanks

Governor Walker signed a bill in Fairbanks Friday that changes the way penalties for causing wildfires can be imposed.

Will online sales taxes incentivize Alaskans to shop local?

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

The U.S. Supreme Court changed course on taxing online sales this summer. Now, the Kenai Peninsula Borough is working towards taxing major online retailers, namely Amazon.

As man is found guilty of 2015 shooting, victim and family hope to move on

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Gun violence can happen anywhere. Chelan Schreifels knows that all too well. Her daughter Caia Delavergne was shot by an Anchorage man, Christian Beier, in October 2015. Beier was recently found guilty after a trial in Anchorage.

College students help keep Bristol Bay sockeye top tier

Mitch Borden, KMXT – Kodiak

Bristol Bay seafood processors pay millions of dollars to fishermen for premium sockeye. But how do companies make sure they’re getting their money’s worth? By using mostly college students to keep fishermen honest.

How little investments can lead to big community change

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Seward used to host a lot of bake sales. It was the only way to raise money for small organizations. Now, instead of buying cupcakes, people can donate little bits of money that are invested and help the whole community go a long way.