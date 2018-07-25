Tender capsizes near Clark’s Point

A commercial fishing vessel has capsized in the Nushagak Bay close to Dillingham.

The United States Coast Guard received a report Wednesday morning that the F/V Pacific Knight capsized near Clark’s Point. The 58-foot long liner has been operating as a tender in Bristol Bay this summer.

The good samaritan vessel Amanda C reportedly rescued two people from the water. A third person who went overboard is still missing. It is unknown whether this person was wearing a personal flotation device.

A MH60 helicopter from Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak is on scene searching for the missing person.