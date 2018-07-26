Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, July 26, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

VPSO director charged with leaving scene of vehicle accident, criminal mischief

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The director of the Tanana Chiefs Conference Village Public Safety officer program has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident and criminal mischief.

Study: Economic recession to end in Anchorage by next year

Associated Press

A study paints an optimistic economic portrait of Anchorage in the next three years, projecting the city will exit its economic recession by 2019.

Did ‘the blob’ heat the Bering Sea enough to threaten your fish sticks?

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The blob is gone now, but warm water remains to the north in the Bering Sea. Scientists are pondering potential effects on fish like pollock, which are processed into things like fish sticks and McDonald’s Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.

Nushagak fishing district closed as officials attempt to contain a fuel leak

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

A capsized vessel near Clark’s Point in Bristol Bay is leaking fuel. The Alaska Department of Fish and Game has closed the entire Nushagak commercial fishing district due to concerns that diesel in the water could contaminate fish and fishing gear.

Three main candidates vie for open West Anchorage seat

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

While the election is certainly a local political affair, the Anchorage Assembly has a disproportionate influence on state politics.

State allows 90-hour dip net opening at Chitina following strong sockeye return

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Late-run Copper River sockeye continue to come in strong, and the state has scheduled a 90-hour dip net opening at Chitina beginning Thursday. A weaker than expected early run shut down fishing last month, but the return has been improving in recent weeks.

King, red and chum salmon meeting ADF&G escapement goals in Kuskokwim tributaries

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Healthy numbers of salmon are reaching their Kuskokwim spawning grounds this season, according to state standards. Across salmon species, state-issued escapement goals are being met.

Company considers Kodiak for site of second launch pad

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

A company that launches small satellites into orbit is considering Kodiak as the site of its second launch pad.

Klukwan Community Library carries out initiative to preserve stories of tribal members

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The Klukwan Community Library is carrying out an initiative to preserve the stories of tribal members. Chilkat Stories: Our Village, Our Lives aims to capture the experiences of Klukwan residents of all ages by creating audio recordings of their stories.