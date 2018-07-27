Alaska News Nightly: Friday, July 27, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

BLM projects ‘insignificant’ impact from seismic work in ANWR

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Officials from the Bureau of Land Management expect “no significant impact” from a 3d seismic survey in the Arctic Refuge. They expect to approve the request in time for work to begin this winter. Enviros say the work could disturb denning polar bears.

Capsized vessel near Clark’s Point being salvaged

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Salvage efforts are underway for the tender that sank near Clark’s Point on Wednesday. What caused the 58-foot vessel to capsize is still under investigation.

Computer virus disrupts several Mat-Su services

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Matanuska-Susitna Borough was hit hard with a computer virus this week that has disrupted some borough services.

Woman charged with 149 counts Alaska dividend fraud

Associated Press

A woman suspected of fraudulently applying for $70,000 in Alaska Permanent Fund dividends pleaded not guilty at arraignment.

Pebble review continues after Walker seeks delay

Associated Press

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proceeding with an environmental review of a proposed copper-and-gold mine in southwest Alaska, despite a request from the state’s governor that the review be halted.

Taixtsalda Hill fire has 113 firefighters trying to contain it

Dan Bross

The Taixtsalda Hill wildfire near Tok gained another thousand acres yesterday, and has now charred over 13,000 acres.

Two separate people pawed by separate Katmai bears in ‘minor’ incidents

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

Bears twice made contact with humans last week in Brooks Camp at Katmai National Park and Preserve. In a written statement, the park called both incidents “minor.

New farm bill program aims to help food insecurity in Alaska

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Around one in eight Alaskans have wondered at some point in the last year where their next meal will come from, according to the USDA. In some parts of rural Alaska, rates of food insecurity are as high as 27 percent. Senator Lisa Murkowski added a grant program to the Senate farm bill that aims, in its own small way, to help.

AK: Petersburg High graduate with cerebral palsy ready for new challenges

Angela Denning, KFSK – Petersburg

High school graduates from all over the state are taking the first steps into adulthood, whether that’s furthering their education, entering the workforce, or just exploring life. But one Petersburg graduate has had to overcome challenges to get to this point.

49 Voices: Janene Driscoll of Gustavus

Scott Burton, KTOO – Juneau

This week, we’re hearing from Janene Driscoll in Gustavus. Driscoll was one of the founders of the Gustavus Community Garden.