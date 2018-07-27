Preventing infectious diseases

From AIDS to Zika, there have been hundreds of new infectious diseases identified over the past 50 years. This summer, headlines have been full of reports of product recalls because of food-borne infection risk and concerns about mosquito borne infections that were not known to most North American providers 20 years ago. Dr. Jay Butler will be host of the next Line One: Your Health Connection, and his guest will be Dr. Tom Hennessy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Arctic Investigations Program. The topic will be investigating infectious diseases outbreaks—how are the causes of infectious disease outbreaks determined and how are new disease syndromes investigated?
- Dr. Tom Hennessy of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Arctic Investigations Program
LINKS:
- A good source of the latest news on emerging infectious diseases is the University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy
- Many people may not realize that Alaska hosts a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) field station that focuses on infectious diseases of concern in the Arctic
- If you would like to learn more about how disease outbreaks are conducted, a self-study course is available on the CDC website
