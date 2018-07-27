Women of polar science

1 of 3

Sue Mauger is a scientist and conservationist who studies Alaska’s streams to learn the impact of climate change. So why did she go on a voyage to Antarctica? On the next outdoor explorer, we’ll discuss the unusual reason. Sue was invited to join a ship full of women scientists with the goal of learning about themselves and how they can be stronger in their work for the benefit of knowledge and the earth.

Segment 1: "Women scientist trip to Antarctica". Sue Mauger, Cook Inlet Keeper

Segment 2: "As the Arctic warms, a changing landscape on the Chukchi Sea". Ravenna Koenig of Alaska's Energy Desk

Segment 3: "Real fear and what an active imagination of what ifs can bring while riding". Nancy Felton at a Trail Tales event

Segment 4: "Training calendar for August". Lisa Keller of Multisport Training of Alaska

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 2nd, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 2nd, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

