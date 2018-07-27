Women of polar science

1 of 3
Sue Mauger is a scientist and conservationist who studies Alaska’s streams to learn the impact of climate change. So why did she go on a voyage to Antarctica? On the next outdoor explorer, we’ll discuss the unusual reason. Sue was invited to join a ship full of women scientists with the goal of learning about themselves and how they can be stronger in their work for the benefit of knowledge and the earth.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
- Segment 1: “Women scientist trip to Antarctica”. Sue Mauger, Cook Inlet Keeper
- Segment 2: “As the Arctic warms, a changing landscape on the Chukchi Sea”. Ravenna Koenig of Alaska’s Energy Desk
- Segment 3: “Real fear and what an active imagination of what ifs can bring while riding”. Nancy Felton at a Trail Tales event
- Segment 4: “Training calendar for August”. Lisa Keller of Multisport Training of Alaska
LINKS:
- Cook Inletkeeper
- Homeward Bound, Building a global network of 1,000 women in STEMM
- A blog that Sue wrote for Homeward Bound
- Alaska Trails, hosts of the Trail Tales events
- Multisport Training of Alaska
BROADCAST: Thursday, August 2nd, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 2nd, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via: