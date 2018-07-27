Women of polar science

By -
1 of 3
Group shot (Copyright Oli Sansom)
Ship entering the Lemaire Channel (courtesy of Sue Mauger)
Xtratuffs on Horseshoe Island (courtesy of Sue Mauger)

Sue Mauger is a scientist and conservationist who studies Alaska’s streams to learn the impact of climate change. So why did she go on a voyage to Antarctica? On the next outdoor explorer, we’ll discuss the unusual reason. Sue was invited to join a ship full of women scientists with the goal of learning about themselves and how they can be stronger in their work for the benefit of knowledge and the earth.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

SEGMENTS:

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 2nd, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST:  Thursday, August 2nd, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

SUBSCRIBE: Receive Outdoor Explorer automatically every week via:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR