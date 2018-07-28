Night Music: July 28, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Moonlight in Vermont
George Mraz / Suessdorf
Jazz
Milestone MCD-9248-2
5:18
Cinema Paradiso
George Mraz / Morricone
Jazz
Milestone MCD-9248-2
5:42
Celebration
Bheki Mseleku
Celebration
World Circuit WCD-028
6:58
Supreme Love
Bheki Mseleku
Celebration
World Circuit WCD-028
6:52
Morning Song
David Murray
Morning Song
BSR 0075 CD
8:05
Body and Soul
David Murray / Green
Morning Song
BSR 0075 CD
6:50
To You, Miles
Melton Mustafa
St. Louis Blues
Contemporary CCD-14085-2
3:42
Crystal Light
Melton Mustafa
St. Louis Blues
Contemporary CCD-14085-2
3:36
Cecil B
Amina Claudine Myers
Jumping in the Sugar Bowl
Digital 8002
9:24
9:00 – 10:00
Softly as in a Morning Sunrise
Karen Emerson / Romberg
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
5:03
Chop Wood, Carry Water
The Loading Zone / Fauerso
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
5:05
Use Me
Lauren Barnett / Withers
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
4:04
You’ve Changed
Lillian Palmer / Caney
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
5:23
Small Hotel
Susie Meissner and the John Shaddy Quartet / Rodgers, Hart
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
4:06
Sukura, Sukura
Jacques Voyemant Septet
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
5:52
Once Upon a Time
Joe Parillo
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
4:51
Marling Song
Court Mast
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
3:28
Indigo
Sean McGowan
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
3:03
61 Wiggins Street
Greg Merkle
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
3:59