Night Music: July 28, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Moonlight in Vermont

George Mraz / Suessdorf

Jazz

Milestone MCD-9248-2

5:18

Cinema Paradiso

George Mraz / Morricone

Jazz

Milestone MCD-9248-2

5:42

Celebration

Bheki Mseleku

Celebration

World Circuit WCD-028

6:58

Supreme Love

Bheki Mseleku

Celebration

World Circuit WCD-028

6:52

Morning Song

David Murray

Morning Song

BSR 0075 CD

8:05

Body and Soul

David Murray / Green

Morning Song

BSR 0075 CD

6:50

To You, Miles

Melton Mustafa

St. Louis Blues

Contemporary CCD-14085-2

3:42

Crystal Light

Melton Mustafa

St. Louis Blues

Contemporary CCD-14085-2

3:36

Cecil B

Amina Claudine Myers

Jumping in the Sugar Bowl

Digital 8002

9:24

9:00 – 10:00

Softly as in a Morning Sunrise

Karen Emerson / Romberg

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

5:03

Chop Wood, Carry Water

The Loading Zone / Fauerso

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

5:05

Use Me

Lauren Barnett / Withers

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

4:04

You’ve Changed

Lillian Palmer / Caney

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

5:23

Small Hotel

Susie Meissner and the John Shaddy Quartet / Rodgers, Hart

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

4:06

Sukura, Sukura

Jacques Voyemant Septet

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

5:52

Once Upon a Time

Joe Parillo

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

4:51

Marling Song

Court Mast

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:28

Indigo

Sean McGowan

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:03

61 Wiggins Street

Greg Merkle

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:59