Alaska News Nightly: Monday, July 30, 2018

Whittier police arrest two men with 33-pound bag of meth

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Whittier Police arrested two men who allegedly possessed a backpack filled with 33 pounds of methamphetamine Thursday.

Six suspects in custody in connection with North Pole murder

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Several suspects are in custody in connection with a North Pole murder.

Construction company says its truck didn’t drop deadly rock

Associated Press

A company working on road reconstruction on an Alaska highway south of Anchorage says its gravel trucks were not responsible for the rock that hit a car and killed an 8-year-old boy inside.

Alaska House primary has the most candidates in 22 years

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The competition is mostly within the Republican Party.

Taixtsalda Hill wildfire likely human-caused, officials say

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Officials suspect that the 15,000-acre Taixtsalda Hill wildfire near Tok is human-caused. Fire information officer Jim Schwarber says lightning does not appear to be a factor in the blaze which started May 23rd.

After deadly bear attack, hikers in Eagle River weigh risks

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

If you live in Alaska, you live in bear country. While the risk of a bear encounter or attack is low, there’s always a chance the worst could happen.

Value of Bristol Bay salmon rises, even as the fish shrink

Austin Fast, KDLG – Dillingham

Bristol Bay’s strong salmon returns stand in stark contrast to other parts of Alaska where the fish have trickled in slowly or seemingly not at all. Statewide, though, fish of all species are coming in smaller.

Halibut dock prices rebound, but upswing may not last

Aaron Bolton, KBBI – Homer

Halibut ex-vessel prices are seeing a slight uptick around the state, which is good news for some fishermen after prices fell about $2 per pound at the beginning of the season.

ALASKAbuds signs lease to house Bethel’s first cannabis shop

Anna Rose MacArthur. KYUK – Bethel

The ink is drying on a lease that could house Bethel’s first cannabis shop. The owner of an Anchorage marijuana store wants to expand his business to Bethel and bring Alaska’s booming cannabis industry to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

International journalist exchange brings Pakistani reporters to Anchorage TV station

Lori Townsend, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Two young journalists from Pakistan completed their assignments in Anchorage last week. Tarhub Asghar and Shaista Mairaj spent three weeks at an Anchorage Fox News affiliate as part of an international journalism exchange through the U.S. State and Education Departments.