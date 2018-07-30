Algo Nuevo July 29, 2018

Here’s the Sunday, July 29nd, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.
If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.
All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration
————————————
Samba Pa Ti
Santana
The Best of Santana
Columbia
4:49
Ojo De Vidrio
Sanjre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
3:26
Mentiras
Grupo B & B
Promo
Hacienda
4:17
La Cajera
Street People
Rejuvenation
Déjà vu
3:01
Amada Amante
Brown Express
Rick Fuentes Con Brown Express
Revolution
3:39
Happy Birthday
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
2:48
Las Mananitas
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
3:31
Ranchera Medley
Liberty Band
Puro San Anto
TMR
4:33
El Gallo Capoeton
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
3:42
La Mucura
Los Cruizers
Amazing Tejano Oldies
Maracas Music
4:58
The Wild Side of Life
Lorenzo Antonio
En vivo
Striking
6:19
Vienes Y Te Vas
Sylvia MG
Promo
Unknown
3:56
Por Ti Creo En El Amor
Lydia Castillo
Promo
Unknown
3:42
Pinta Mi Mundo
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
3:06
Mi Tesoro
Christina Perea/Miguelito Romero
Promo
Triple M
3:05
Quedo Pendiente Una Boda
Ray Camacho
The Ray Camacho Band
Cobalt
4:25
Despacito
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
4:34
Yo Quiero Bailar
Severo Y Grupo Fuego
Promo
SVM
3:38
Pura Dulzura
Jennifer Y Los Jets
Promo
Freddie
3:50
Ven A Mi
Jennifer Y Los Jets
Promo
Freddie
3:07
Maldito Amor
Los Arenales
Promo
Unknown
4:55
Corrido De Samuel Morales
Sangre Joven
Corridos
SJ Records
4:25
Cumbia caliente
Los Gamblers
Promo
SVM
8:21
Un Ratito
Ernettine Romero/Stephanie Montiel
Para Ustedes
EWR
3:38
Te Vas Angel Mio
Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea
Promo
Unknown
3:08
Aguita De Melon
Tejano Highway 281
Promo
Tejano Powerhouse
4:03
Mi Amigo
Al Hurricane
Feliz Cupleanos
Hurricane
4:48
Siempre
Al Hurricane
Feliz Cupleanos
Hurricane
6:40
Gypsy Woman
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
7:03
Cumbia Mix
Mazz
Club Mix
Freddie
18:28
What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love
Santana/Isley Brothers
Power of Peace
Starfaith
5:29
Volver Volver
Vicente Fernandez
Exitos
CBS
3:01
Te Llevare Conmigo
Vicente Fernandez
Exitos
CBS
3:12
Baila Esta Cumbia
Selena
Ones
EMI Latin
3:08
El Mudo
Pete Dominguez Orchestra
Recuerdos
Goldust
2:26
Elida’s Rancheras Mix
Elida Reyna Y Avante
Club Mix
Freddie
9:18