Algo Nuevo July 29, 2018

By -

Here’s the Sunday, July 29nd, 2018 edition of Algo Nuevo con Dave Luera —Something New with Dave Luera.

If you have questions, comments or music requests for host Dave Luera, send email to algonuevo@alaskapublic.org or post your comment at the bottom of this post.

All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Song Title
Artist Name
Album Title
CD Label
Duration

————————————

 

Samba Pa Ti

Santana

The Best of Santana

Columbia

4:49

 

Ojo De Vidrio

Sanjre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

3:26

 

Mentiras

Grupo B & B

Promo

Hacienda

4:17

 

La Cajera

Street People

Rejuvenation

Déjà vu

3:01

 

Amada Amante

Brown Express

Rick Fuentes Con Brown Express

Revolution

3:39

 

Happy Birthday

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

2:48

 

Las Mananitas

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

3:31

 

Ranchera Medley

Liberty Band

Puro San Anto

TMR

4:33

 

El Gallo Capoeton

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

3:42

 

La Mucura

Los Cruizers

Amazing Tejano Oldies

Maracas Music

4:58

 

The Wild Side of Life

Lorenzo Antonio

En vivo

Striking

6:19

 

Vienes Y Te Vas

Sylvia MG

Promo

Unknown

3:56

 

Por Ti Creo En El Amor

Lydia Castillo

Promo

Unknown

3:42

 

Pinta Mi Mundo

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

3:06

 

Mi Tesoro

Christina Perea/Miguelito Romero

Promo

Triple M

3:05

 

Quedo Pendiente Una Boda

Ray Camacho

The Ray Camacho Band

Cobalt

4:25

 

Despacito

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

4:34

 

Yo Quiero Bailar

Severo Y Grupo Fuego

Promo

SVM

3:38

 

Pura Dulzura

Jennifer Y Los Jets

Promo

Freddie

3:50

 

Ven A Mi

Jennifer Y Los Jets

Promo

Freddie

3:07

 

Maldito Amor

Los Arenales

Promo

Unknown

4:55

 

Corrido De Samuel Morales

Sangre Joven

Corridos

SJ Records

4:25

 

Cumbia caliente

Los Gamblers

Promo

SVM

8:21

 

Un Ratito

Ernettine Romero/Stephanie Montiel

Para Ustedes

EWR

3:38

 

Te Vas Angel Mio

Bobby Madrid/Christina Perea

Promo

Unknown

3:08

 

Aguita De Melon

Tejano Highway 281

Promo

Tejano Powerhouse

4:03

 

Mi Amigo

Al Hurricane

Feliz Cupleanos

Hurricane

4:48

 

Siempre

Al Hurricane

Feliz Cupleanos

Hurricane

6:40

 

Gypsy Woman

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

7:03

 

Cumbia Mix

Mazz

Club Mix

Freddie

18:28

 

What the World Needs Now is Love Sweet Love

Santana/Isley Brothers

Power of Peace

Starfaith

5:29

 

Volver Volver

Vicente Fernandez

Exitos

CBS

3:01

 

Te Llevare Conmigo

Vicente Fernandez

Exitos

CBS

3:12

 

Baila Esta Cumbia

Selena

Ones

EMI Latin

3:08

 

El Mudo

Pete Dominguez Orchestra

Recuerdos

Goldust

2:26

 

Elida’s Rancheras Mix

Elida Reyna Y Avante

Club Mix

Freddie

9:18

SHARE
Previous articleValue of Bristol Bay salmon rises, even as the fish shrink
Next articleAfter deadly bear attack, hikers in Eagle River weigh risks
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR