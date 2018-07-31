Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, July 31, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @aprn

Kavanaugh: Alaskans set stakes for Murkowski

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Lisa Murkowski isn’t ready to say yet how she’ll vote on President Trump’s latest Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh. The senator who might cast the decisive vote on this lifetime appointment says she’s reading Kavanaugh’s decisions and wants to hear from her constituents.

Using data as a carrot, state hopes to entice interest in special North Slope oil lease sale

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The state is offering companies a sneak preview on some of the land it’s offering at this year’s oil and gas lease sale.

Nome residents continue wait for Quintillion high-speed internet

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

Residents of Nome continue to wait to access high-speed internet through Quintillion’s fiber-optic cable, though a handful of business customers are now connecting to it.

Nevada man dies when commercial canoe flips in Alaska river

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

The body of Steven Todd Willis, 50, of North Las Vegas was pulled from the Davidson Glacier River by a Coast Guard helicopter crew.

Y-K Delta communities mull options for National Guard armories

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

With the Cold War long over, and Alaska Army National Guard recruitment plummeting, the old armories aren’t needed to conduct surveillance as they did in the past.

Nushagak fishing re-opened after fuel leak from capsized boat

Avery Lill, KDLG – Dillingham

In Bristol Bay, commercial fishing in the Nushagak District re-opened 4 p.m. this afternoon. It has been closed to salmon fishing for nearly a week because a 58-foot vessel sank near Clark’s Point and was leaking fuel.

Juneau’s Housing First eyes $7 million expansion

Jacob Resneck, KTOO – Juneau

Housing First is a model that creates permanent, supportive housing for the homeless. Last fall, a Juneau nonprofit built a 32-unit Housing First apartment complex to serve the community’s most vulnerable residents. Juneau’s elected officials are being asked for a multi-million dollar commitment to more than double the facility’s capacity.

Fairbanks Folk School hopes to expand traditional-skills curriculum at new location

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

The nonprofit school’s board of directors hopes to attract more students and offer more classes on traditional crafts and outdoors skills in the two buildings they’ve moved in to over the past couple of weeks.

Norton Sound communities look to build commercial reindeer economy

Gabe Colombo, KNOM – Nome

Reindeer herding is becoming an increasingly attractive economic option for communities in the Norton Sound region. As winter sea-ice cover becomes more unreliable, the traditional practice of hunting for marine mammals is more dangerous.