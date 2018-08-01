Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, August 1, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Congress authorizes six icebreakers in Pentagon bill

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

The nation’s annual defense policy bill cleared Congress Wednesday with a pay raise for the troops and a provision allowing up to six icebreakers.

Following ‘severe’ computer virus, Mat-Su borough issues disaster declaration

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A computer virus disrupting Matanuska-Susitna Borough services has prompted a disaster declaration due to its “severity and magnitude.”

Alaska’s draft climate action plan includes carbon tax on page 43

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Governor Bill Walker’s Climate Action Leadership Team has been discussing a robust draft plan to tackle climate change.

National chain forces native Hawaiian to drop “Aloha Poke” from Anchorage restaurant

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Tasha Kahele is a native Hawaiian. In April, she opened Aloha Poke Stop. Then in May, she got a letter from a Chicago-based chain demanding she change her restaurant’s name.

Experiments in Northern Alaska seek to improve projections for a changing Arctic

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

“What we’re trying to do is make better predictions so that we can basically provide policy-makers with more useful, actionable information.”

Here’s what you need to know before voting in the August primary

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Voting may seem simple enough. You head to your precinct, fill out your ballot and feed it through a machine, but the scenarios election workers face at the polls can get a lot more complicated. Alaska Public Media headed to a poll worker training in Anchorage to learn the ins and outs of voting in Alaska ahead of the August primary.

Science program tries to make amends after sending mixed signals to native youth in Y-K Delta

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Last year, Jasmine Gil, a young scientist from Bethel who participated in Polaris, said that the group marginalized her project because it relied on traditional knowledge. Now, the organization is trying to make amends.

Juneau teens rap about Tlingit culture in new bilingual music video

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

The song features rhymes about picking blueberries, Southeast Alaska and smoking “a fat pound of salmon.”