Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018

Alaska Permanent Fund grew by more than $6B in fiscal year

Associated Press

The Alaska Permanent Fund grew by more than $6 billion during the state’s 2018 fiscal year, reaching a total value of nearly $65 billion.

New roads in the Tongass? Forest service signs off on state’s ask

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

On Thursday, the U.S. Forest Service announced it signed an agreement with the state — officially kicking off that process.

State Climate Action Leadership Team meets in Anchorage

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Governor Bill Walker’s Climate Action Leadership Team met today in Anchorage. The team just released a draft of its climate plan.

Congressman Young addresses Native issues, gun violence at forum

Jacob Steinberg, KTOO – Juneau

“To me, the Second Amendment is still the most important amendment of all the amendments,” Young said.

Group of tourists pledges to cancel trips to Alaska if Murkowski confirms SCOTUS nominee

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

Prospective tourists have pledged to cancel vacations to Alaska if Senator Lisa Murkowski confirms President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. That is according to a letter sent to visitors bureaus in cities across Southeast Alaska.

Earthworm species found by Fairbanks high school student may be native to Interior

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks high school student may have discovered a new earthworm species.

ANSEP hosts first program in Y-K Delta

Anna Rose MacArthur. KYUK – Bethel

For the first time, Alaska Native students were able to see the range of possibilities within fisheries and wildlife in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta through a decades old science, technology. engineering and math program.

Largest shipment of Yup’ik artifacts in the world arrives in Quinhagak

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

The world’s largest collection of Yup’ik artifacts has finally arrived home in Quinhagak on the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta coast.

Six Y-K Delta communities clean up household waste with help from Donlin Gold

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

This is the first time that the Green Star program has helped out in the Y-K Delta. Before then, villages stored household waste in a container and waited for the barges to come in the spring.

When prisoners own the store, everyone profits

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Prison commissaries around the country make millions each year, and most of the profits go to private companies. But not at Spring Creek Correctional Center, where the prisoners own and operate the store and use the profits to benefit the communities inside and outside the prison walls.