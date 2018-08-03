The 2018 3-Year Outlook Report

This week we have the 2018 3-year Outlook Report for Anchorage, presented by Anchorage Economic Development Corporation. Hear predictions on the economy overall and every major industry based on the data released so far for 2018. First, we’ll hear from AEDC President and CEO Bill Popp. Later in the program, we’ll hear from Premera Blue Cross President and CEO Jeff Roe and special guest Kikkan Randall.

 

SPEAKERS:
  • Bill Popp, President & CEO, Anchorage Economic Development Corp.
  • Jeff Roe, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Premera Blue Cross
  • Kikkan Randall, five-time Olympian, 2018 Olympic gold medalist and repeat world champion, skier

LINKS:

BROADCAST: Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.

RECORDED: Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at the Dena’ina Center.

