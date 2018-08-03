Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 3, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Listen now

After crossing Bering Strait, Anchorage man detained in Russia

Emily Russell, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

John Martin of Anchorage had been traveling down the Yukon River in his one-seater. After reaching the Bering Sea, Martin traveled more than 50 miles across the Bering Strait.

As trade war escalates, AGDC and Gov. Walker minimize threat to state’s LNG project

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

China announced a 25 percent tariff on LNG imports from the U.S.

Southeast Alaska residents react to Roadless Rule announcement

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

“You got to look at the impacts on wildlife as well as people who live here,” said Mike Douville.

Mat-Su residents to vote on adding local police officers

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Matanuska-Susitna Borough residents will vote this fall on whether the borough should consider doing its own policing.

Ongoing power outages spoil summer subsistence harvests in Tuluksak

Anna Rose MacArthur, KYUK – Bethel

Generator problems have meant ongoing power outages for Tuluksak over the past month. Lack of electricity to operate freezers means that many people have already lost their summer subsistence harvest, and the problem is expected to continue into early next week.

Quota raised for subsistence hunting of Chukchi polar bears

Associated Press

The commission that manages the polar bear population shared by the United States and Russia has increased the quota of bears that can be harvested by subsistence hunters.

Alaska collects $11M in tax revenue from marijuana

Associated Press

Alaska collected more than $11 million in marijuana tax revenue during the state’s 2018 fiscal year, exceeding projections by nearly $2 million.

Ernie Turner Center finds new home near Eklutna

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A packed house filled Cook Inlet Tribal Council’s new Ernie Turner Center for the ribbon cutting ceremony. The traditional winter homes of the Dena’ina people inspired the design for the open, two-story space, which sits on a six-acre lot. But the services there will be available to both Alaska Natives and other Alaskans.

Pink trash cans bring curbside composting to Anchorage

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Pink refuse bins have made an appearance in Anchorage this summer, but they’re not for trash. They’re part of Solid Waste Services’ curbside pick-up program for compost.

AK: Quartz Lake denizens adapt to a shrinking water level

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Quartz Lake is shrinking — the water level of the popular lake just north of Delta Junction is dropping. And while researchers try to find out why, archeologists are studying how humans have adapted to the lake’s periodic cycles of increasing and decreasing water levels since they moved into the area 14,000 years ago.

49 Voices: Tom Huddleston of Copper Center

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Tom Huddleston in Copper Center. Huddleston owns and operates the Copper Center lodge, which has been in his family for 70 years since they bought it from the Mt. Edgecumbe school.