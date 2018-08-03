Land into trust limbo for Alaska tribes

Indian Country is a term used to describe reservation and other trust lands. The

designation allows tribes to have greater economic and legal control of the land that is held in trust for them by the federal government. It can unlock federal funds for development and also precludes state and borough governments from taxing the trust property. The authority has only been in place since 2014 after years of legal battles. Now it’s on hold. How much land has been placed in to trust in 4 years and what does the review mean for future applications?

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

Richard Peterson – President, Central Council of Tlingit and Haida

– President, Central Council of Tlingit and Haida Mike Walleri – Fairbanks attorney

Fairbanks attorney Anna Crary – tribal issues attorney

