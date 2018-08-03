A conversation with the U.S. Surgeon General

In September 2017, Dr. Jerome Adams was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence as the 20th Surgeon General of the United States. The Surgeon General is often described as America’s Doctor. Please join Dr. Jay Butler for a conversation with US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.

Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th Surgeon General of the United States

LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 8th, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 8th, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT

