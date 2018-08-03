A conversation with the U.S. Surgeon General

In September 2017, Dr. Jerome Adams was sworn in by Vice President Mike Pence as the 20th Surgeon General of the United States. The Surgeon General is often described as America’s Doctor. Please join Dr. Jay Butler for a conversation with US Surgeon General Jerome Adams on the next Line One: Your Health Connection.
HOST: Jay Butler, MD
GUEST:
- Dr. Jerome Adams, the 20th Surgeon General of the United States
LINKS:
- The Surgeon General’s website has links to the Surgeon General’s reports and publications, including Public Health Reports, a peer-review journal published by the Office of the Surgeon General.
- An NPR story profiling Dr. Adams after his selection for Surgeon General was released in July 2017
- NPR’s Melissa Block spoke with Dr. Adams in April 2015 when he was Indiana State Health Commissioner. The topic of the discussion was the HIV outbreak in rural Scott County.
- The Office of the Surgeon General is part of the Commissioner Corps of the United States Public Health Service. Learn more about the mission and history of the Public Health Service, as well as health care career opportunities as a Commissioned Officer.
