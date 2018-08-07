Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Proposal would have either Walker or Begich drop out of race

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

“I think there’s a lot of what I would call anxiety in the center and the left of the political spectrum in Alaska,” said Hollis French, who wants Walker and Begich to agree that someone drop out to eliminate political anxiety. Begich supports the idea, but Walker rejected it.

Alaska House candidate Hart asks voters not to consider him

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

A Haines candidate for Alaska House District 33 is asking the public not to vote for him.

Legislative Council votes against adding Friday hours for legislative information offices

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The nonpartisan Legislative Affairs Agency made a two-part proposal: the first part would close the Unalaska legislative information office; and the second part would have used the savings to keep the 22 other LIOs open on Friday afternoons when the Legislature is out of session.

Governor Walker signs bill increasing medical cost transparency, access to health services

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A new Alaska law aims to increase transparency about medical costs and expand access to behavioral health services.

Groups seek to influence Murkowski on Kavanaugh vote

Associated Press

The political arm of the National Rifle Association says it’s running a TV ad in Alaska urging Sen. Lisa Murkowski to confirm President Trump’s U.S. Supreme Court nominee.

Comment period extended for draft Donlin reclamation plan

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

A state agency is extending the deadline for the proposed Donlin mine’s draft reclamation plans. The project would be one of the biggest gold mines in the world.

Y-K nonprofit looking at how rural Alaska handles alcohol

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

In October, Bethel residents have a big decision to make: whether or not alcohol sales will remain legal. Now a non-profit wants to study how Bethel and the surrounding region have dealt with local option, both in the past and present.

In Palmer, Surgeon General says preventing addiction requires looking at larger community problems

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Surgeon General is traveling around Alaska talking about the opioid epidemic. Though he sees progress, he says the community needs to form new partnerships to address larger issues to get to the root of the problem.

High level military to visit Anchorage this week

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

On Wednesday, Secretary of the Army, Doctor Mark Esper, is holding a short press conference at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. The next day, Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson will be at JBER.

New business offers shuttle service between Whitehorse and Haines

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

If you don’t own a car, finding a way to get to Whitehorse from Haines can be challenging. For years, there hasn’t been any regular transportation service between the two cities. David Simmons is hoping to change that with his new business Hinterland Express.

Togiak’s slow but steady salmon run cracks record

Austin Fast, KDLG – Dillingham

Togiak has Bristol Bay’s smallest and latest salmon run, but it’s following the Nushagak’s lead and broke through 1980’s total run record of 1.2 million sockeye on Monday. Follow this set net crew out on the water in Togiak Bay.

Sugpiaq artist shares work, culture with Kodiak residents

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

Traditional Sugpiaqa artist, Andrew Abyo visited Kodiak over the weekend as a guest of the Alutiiq Museum and Archeological Repository.