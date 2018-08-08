No Lazy Feat: A hiker’s postcard from Lazy Mountain

The days are getting shorter and the nights are getting colder, but there’s still plenty of time to take a hike. Alaska Public Media’s Emily Russell made the trip to Lazy Mountain in Palmer and produced this postcard.

There’s a map of Lazy Mountain in the parking lot of the trail head in Palmer. It gives hikers two options: go straight up the 3,000 ft. peak or take the longer, less steep trail that switches back and forth up the side of the peak.

I’m here with my friend from Fairbanks, Matt Labrenz, and we choose to take the steeper route up and the longer one on the way back down.

It’s a bright, summer day and a light breeze is keeping the bugs to a minimum. It’s also keeping us cool on this calf-crushing endeavor. Almost immediately the trail tilts up at an angle that feels impossibly steep. Thick willows bushes, tall, green grasses and prickly devils club branches surround us on both sides.

Matt picks a firewood shoot and reassures me that they’re good to it. This gives me a chance to catch my breath and taste something new and surprisingly refreshing.

The trail is packed with people today– groups of friends, parents with kids, families with dogs and plenty of solo hikers determined to get a good workout in.

Eventually, we’re out of the lush forest and into the wide open alpine.

It’s a clear day so we can see the silty gray Matanuska River ribbon through the valley. The fluorescent green patches of farmlands are bordered by darker spruce trees and speckled with homes and cabins that look tiny compared to the landscape that surrounds them.

There are a fair number of false peaks on Lazy Mountain — pinnacles of rock that look like they could be the summit until you’re on top of them and realize you still have more to hike.

The actual summit is at the end of a narrow ridge that’s not for the scared of heights. There’s an American flag stuck into the rock and a view of the valley that makes the climb worthwhile.

We scramble down and decide to take the more gradual decent back to the trail head. It’s a longer walk, but today the birds are chirping from tree tops and every switchback seems to offer a new perspective on the view below.

Lazy Mountain is no lazy feat, but it’s definitely worth the effort.