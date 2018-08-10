Middle East Myth or Reality: Separating Fact from Fiction

By -
https://www.flickr.com/photos/149048805@N05/30421603494/in/photolist-NmfER5-2oV5Zr-64dT7p-apoG2F-bpPtxF-64hGhd-65t1GX-64o8MR-9h2fUW-65swsD-64oqZx-cf1fGs-5ZLMZL-5vCxhZ-pkzkTJ-5t9k7i-5YtTYv-6stzV9-81JzLb-6qt1so-64cfet-81EsMc-pkzhTf-777FW7-6rs5GJ-9d2zXu-rByDKi-cfrwQG-777HvY-66g7mG-6s91Fp-c8mSd3-6rXEFr-65rpVf-8jeZwc-rBxefZ-5BsrYx-65puha-4z5Bhr-5S57XJ-4z9Nv5-81JCL1-svVz3m-sgEBo1-7NJPbm-65yYQd-2jYDxZ-8dgbV9-6oshc5-5yuxru
“Middle-East-Map” from Flickr user: Amy Statton

On this week’s program we have “Middle East Myth or Reality: Separating Fact from Fiction” presented by the Alaska World Affairs Council. This conversation features John Moore, a 20-year veteran of public, private, and non-profit organizations throughout the Islamic world, and Lt. Col. Ty Moore – no relation – who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. The two speakers offer their insight into the Middle East and take questions from the audience.

 

SPEAKERS:

  • John Moore – With 20 plus years of international experience in the service of public, private and non-profit interests across the Islamic world, John Moore brings a unique perspective on the evolution of the political economy of security and development in the region.
  • Lt. Col. Ty Moore – Born and raised in Alaska, Lt Col Moore enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1995 as a Reconnaissance Marine in Echo Company, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion aboard Elemendorf Air Force Base where he served in a variety of billets including Reconnaissance Team Leader.

 

HOSTS: 

 

LINKS:

 

RECORDED: Friday, May 16th, 2018 at 49th State Brewing Company.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, August 14th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via emailRSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

SHARE
Previous articleSen. Sullivan talks erosion, Donlin Mine and jobs in Y-K Delta visit
Next articleAK: Annual community dig brings archaeology to life in Kodiak
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs. After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR