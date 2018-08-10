On this week’s program we have “Middle East Myth or Reality: Separating Fact from Fiction” presented by the Alaska World Affairs Council. This conversation features John Moore, a 20-year veteran of public, private, and non-profit organizations throughout the Islamic world, and Lt. Col. Ty Moore – no relation – who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan. The two speakers offer their insight into the Middle East and take questions from the audience.

John Moore – With 20 plus years of international experience in the service of public, private and non-profit interests across the Islamic world, John Moore brings a unique perspective on the evolution of the political economy of security and development in the region.

Lt. Col. Ty Moore – Born and raised in Alaska, Lt Col Moore enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1995 as a Reconnaissance Marine in Echo Company, 4th Reconnaissance Battalion aboard Elemendorf Air Force Base where he served in a variety of billets including Reconnaissance Team Leader.

RECORDED: Friday, May 16th, 2018 at 49th State Brewing Company.

BROADCAST: Tuesday, August 14th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

