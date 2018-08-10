Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 10, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

High-ranking military officials highlight recruitment difficulties in Anchorage visit

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

High-ranking military officials are visiting Alaska this week, part of the annual pilgrimage by federal officials and cabinet members during the August recess.

Charges pending for three Katmai visitors who approached feeding brown bears

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Three visitors to Katmai National Park could face charges after approaching brown bears feeding on salmon Thursday evening.

Galvin outraises Young in July; Young has more cash banked

Associated Press

Independent Alyse Galvin reported contributions of nearly $65,000 for her U.S. House bid in July, more than the incumbent Republican, U.S. Rep. Don Young.

Army Corp to announce record of decision on Donlin

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

A major decision for the proposed Donlin Mine is expected Monday. That’s when the Army Corps of Engineers is set to roll out its record of decision after years of review.

State fire service looks to open partnerships with Native organziations

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The Alaska Fire Service is floating a plan to contract with Alaska Native corporations and tribal groups to provide wildfire crews.

Could industrial hemp become the next big crop for Alaska?

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Marijuana and hemp are technically the same plant: cannabis sativa. So it’s surprising that as Alaska’s recreational marijuana industry has bloomed, growing hemp remains illegal. But that could change by 2019.

Native tribes in Ketchikan tell Interior department to keep land-trust program

Liam Neimeyer, KRBD – Ketchikan

The Department of the Interior is reviewing at Alaska tribes’ ability to put land into trust, a right available to these tribes only since 2014. DOI is holding consultations across the state to get feedback on the land-trust program.

AK: Annual community dig brings archaeology to life in Kodiak

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

Every summer, the Alutiiq Museum and Archaeological Repository hosts a community project in Kodiak. Students and community members join in.

49 Voices: Ralph Watkins on Hoonah

Adelyn Baxter, KTOO – Juneau

This week we’re hearing from Ralph Watkins in Hoonah. Watkins is the superintendent of Hoonah city schools and was involved in the annual ḵu.éex’ festival, which celebrates the cities Tlingit culture and heritage.