Artificial intelligence and robotics in healthcare

Testing drug safety without patients, machines that are better than radiologists at detecting breast cancer, robots caring for the elderly…is this hype or the future? Dr Thad Woodard returns to guest host a program on artificial intelligence, robotics and your health on this edition of Line One: Your Health Connection.
HOST: Dr. Thad Woodard
GUEST:
- Pedro Domingos, PhD, professor of computer science and engineering at the University of Washington and the author of The Master Algorithm.
LINKS:
- A 20 minute podcast from Scientific American featuring Dr Domingos and others on AI, robotics, and health
- Link to an article in The Economist on AI in medicine giving a real life example of a problem being resolved with AI
- Link to several examples of AI in science and health
- Harvard Business Review on promising artificial intelligence applications in health care
- Wikipedia information on artificial intelligence in healthcare
- Video from SciTech Now on robotics in medicine
