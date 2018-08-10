Remote power & visiting Spencer Glacier

1 of 5

On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re talking about about remote power. Solar panels are small and portable enough now that it makes sense to take them into the backcountry to charge batteries, extending your electronics and communications indefinitely. My guest is also an expert in setting up remote power systems at cabins, technology that is advancing to make power in your remote site much simpler. Also, we’ll hear about climbing and rafting on and around Spencer Glacier.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth



SEGMENTS:

Segment 1: “Remote power”. Mark Haller from Renewable Energy Systems of Alaska

BROADCAST: Thursday, August 16th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 16th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT

