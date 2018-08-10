Remote power & visiting Spencer Glacier

1 of 5
On the next Outdoor Explorer, we’re talking about about remote power. Solar panels are small and portable enough now that it makes sense to take them into the backcountry to charge batteries, extending your electronics and communications indefinitely. My guest is also an expert in setting up remote power systems at cabins, technology that is advancing to make power in your remote site much simpler. Also, we’ll hear about climbing and rafting on and around Spencer Glacier.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
- Segment 1: “Remote power”. Mark Haller from Renewable Energy Systems of Alaska
- Segment 2: “Paddle Minnesota: Walt Strosser, Sue Plankis, Barry Christenson and Tonia Kittleson talk about owning old vintage canoes”. Jim Gallagher, from Paddle Minnesota. Northern Community Radio – KAXE & KBXE
- Segment 3: “Spencer Glacier climbs and floats”. Matt Szundy from Ascending Path and Alicia King, Chugach National Forest Service’s Media Contact
LINKS:
- Find more information about the Chugach National Forest Whistle Stop/Spencer Glacier from the Forest Service’s web site
- Information about booking a trip
- Renewable Energy Systems of Alaska
