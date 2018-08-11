Night Music: Saturday August 11, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

De Long Time Band

Andy Narell

The Long Time Band

Windham 01934 11172-2

5:49

You the Man

Andy Narell

The Long Time Band

Windham 01934 11172-2

5:49

Nice Work if You Can Get It

Nanette Natal / Gershwin

Stairway to the Stars

Benyo BY3336

5:25

Stairway to the Stars

Nanette Natal / Parish

Stairway to the Stars

Benyo BY3336

7:00

Now or Never

New York Voices / Mender

New York Voices

GRD-9589

4:50

Who Knows?

New York Voices / Fox

New York Voices

GRD-9589

6:30

Unconditional Love

Morning & Jim Nichols / Obiedo

Unconditional Love

KR7007CD

5:04

Oh, It Must Be Fun

Morning & Jim Nichols / Porter

Unconditional Love

KR7007CD

3:42

Nordic Disruption

NYNDK / Mathisen

Nordic disruptions

Jazzheads JH1159

3:44

9:00 – 10:00

Count Rumshinsky’s Bulgar

Matt Temkin’s Yiddishe Jam Band

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

4:29

Small House

Jo Lawry

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

2:29

I Remember

Sylvie Bourban

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:51

Telefunken

The Oscillators / Ostle

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

6:59

Be the One

Lisa Cohen / Rutstein

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:57

East of the Sun

Amy Hancock / Bowman

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

3:59

I Like You Love

Lisa Biales

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8

Oasis Manufacturing

2:16

Jump In

Deborah Latz

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

3:38

Returning (1975)

Vince Di Mura

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

3:53

Last Rites

Daille Kettrell

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

7:32

Dilemma

John Escreet

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

7:45

Some Other Time

Sue Matthews, Gene Bertoncini and Steve Absire / Bernstein

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

3:46