Night Music: Saturday August 11, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
De Long Time Band
Andy Narell
The Long Time Band
Windham 01934 11172-2
5:49
You the Man
Andy Narell
The Long Time Band
Windham 01934 11172-2
5:49
Nice Work if You Can Get It
Nanette Natal / Gershwin
Stairway to the Stars
Benyo BY3336
5:25
Stairway to the Stars
Nanette Natal / Parish
Stairway to the Stars
Benyo BY3336
7:00
Now or Never
New York Voices / Mender
New York Voices
GRD-9589
4:50
Who Knows?
New York Voices / Fox
New York Voices
GRD-9589
6:30
Unconditional Love
Morning & Jim Nichols / Obiedo
Unconditional Love
KR7007CD
5:04
Oh, It Must Be Fun
Morning & Jim Nichols / Porter
Unconditional Love
KR7007CD
3:42
Nordic Disruption
NYNDK / Mathisen
Nordic disruptions
Jazzheads JH1159
3:44
9:00 – 10:00
Count Rumshinsky’s Bulgar
Matt Temkin’s Yiddishe Jam Band
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
4:29
Small House
Jo Lawry
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
2:29
I Remember
Sylvie Bourban
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
3:51
Telefunken
The Oscillators / Ostle
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
6:59
Be the One
Lisa Cohen / Rutstein
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
3:57
East of the Sun
Amy Hancock / Bowman
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
3:59
I Like You Love
Lisa Biales
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #8
Oasis Manufacturing
2:16
Jump In
Deborah Latz
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
3:38
Returning (1975)
Vince Di Mura
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
3:53
Last Rites
Daille Kettrell
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
7:32
Dilemma
John Escreet
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
7:45
Some Other Time
Sue Matthews, Gene Bertoncini and Steve Absire / Bernstein
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
3:46