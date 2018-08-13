Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Aug. 13, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews
Donlin Mine takes massive step with two crucial permits
Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel
A huge proposed gold mine in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta cleared a major hurdle today. The Army Corps of Engineers okay-ed the Donlin Mine in a joint record of decision with the Bureau of Land Management.
Biggest-ever earthquake recorded on North Slope
Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
A large earthquake was recorded on the North Slope, 52 miles southwest of Kaktovik, at around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Airline employee who stole and crashed Horizon Air plane had Wasilla roots
Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
The airline worker authorities say stole a commercial plane Friday at Sea-Tac International Airport before crashing on a Puget Sound island is a former Alaskan and 2008 graduate of Wasilla High School.
Treadwell points to experience in campaign for governor
Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau
The primary election on August 21st will determine the Republican candidate for governor. Mead Treadwell is trying to make up ground in the race, which he entered at the deadline.
Alaska DOT removes political campaign signs, sparks outrage
Associated Press
The Alaska Department of Transportation seized several political campaign signs last week in Anchorage, sparking protests and outrage from candidates and campaign officials.
In wake of pack-rafter incident at Wrangell St. Elias, experts highlight proper preparation
Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks
The death of a pack-rafter in Wrangell St. Elias National Park earlier this month, has raised awareness about proper preparation for the increasingly popular sport of floating back country rivers in tiny ultralight inflatable boats.
Anchorage Assembly to hear testimony on potential plastic bag ban
Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage
Alaska’s largest city is deciding whether or not to ban plastic bags.
Decades-old federal policy placed Newtok in the path of climate change
Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage
Some advocates say it’s largely because of federal policy that some of these villages are so vulnerable to climate change in the first place.