Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Aug. 13, 2018

Donlin Mine takes massive step with two crucial permits

Krysti Shallenberger, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Bethel

A huge proposed gold mine in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta cleared a major hurdle today. The Army Corps of Engineers okay-ed the Donlin Mine in a joint record of decision with the Bureau of Land Management.

Biggest-ever earthquake recorded on North Slope

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

A large earthquake was recorded on the North Slope, 52 miles southwest of Kaktovik, at around 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Airline employee who stole and crashed Horizon Air plane had Wasilla roots

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The airline worker authorities say stole a commercial plane Friday at Sea-Tac International Airport before crashing on a Puget Sound island is a former Alaskan and 2008 graduate of Wasilla High School.

Treadwell points to experience in campaign for governor

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

The primary election on August 21st will determine the Republican candidate for governor. Mead Treadwell is trying to make up ground in the race, which he entered at the deadline.

Alaska DOT removes political campaign signs, sparks outrage

Associated Press

The Alaska Department of Transportation seized several political campaign signs last week in Anchorage, sparking protests and outrage from candidates and campaign officials.

In wake of pack-rafter incident at Wrangell St. Elias, experts highlight proper preparation

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The death of a pack-rafter in Wrangell St. Elias National Park earlier this month, has raised awareness about proper preparation for the increasingly popular sport of floating back country rivers in tiny ultralight inflatable boats.

Anchorage Assembly to hear testimony on potential plastic bag ban

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Alaska’s largest city is deciding whether or not to ban plastic bags.

Decades-old federal policy placed Newtok in the path of climate change

Rachel Waldholz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Some advocates say it’s largely because of federal policy that some of these villages are so vulnerable to climate change in the first place.