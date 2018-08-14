Alaska independent musicians head to Nashville

The music industry has turned upside down, and Alaska musicians are finding out how to capitalize on the opportunity. By this Thursday, 15 of them, supported by AKIMI (Alaska Independent Musicians Initiative), will represent Alaska as they perform, take workshops, share their music on a Spotify channel and generally network and gain exposure before industry pros in Nashville, one of the hottest music cities in America.

On the trip, the third such Outside venture to independent music conferences for AKIMI artists, local participants will include Pamyua, Harper’s Farce, Michael Thomas Howard, Yngvil Vatn Guttu, Lena Lukina, Mariko Serafin, with support from Cameron Cartland and members of The Modern Savage.

We’ll get the rundown on the Nashville crash from musician and guest Michael Thomas Howard, programs manager for AKIMI. But we’ll also hear from two other musicians, South High student Ava Earl (this is where it begins, right?), and artist Jamie Whiteman. What is the path to success for an independent musician? What does success mean? Can you make a life, and how? How important are these Outside ventures? Are they to export Alaska music to audiences Outside, or lure that audience to Alaska for more?

We expect to hear a tune or two during the show, so join us. And your questions and comments are always welcome!

HOST: Kathleen McCoy

GUESTS:

Michael Thomas Howard, musician and AKIMI programs manager

Jamie Whiteman, musician, with Tanana Rafters

Ava Earl, musician and student at South High

