Alaska News Nightly: Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018

Scientists look for clues in the case of the unusual salmon season

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

There’s something unusual going on with the sockeye salmon runs returning to Alaska this year. In some places — like Bristol Bay — the runs are strong, and in others, like the Copper River or the Kenai River, they’re unexpectedly weak.

U.S. Army Corps publishes scoping comments on Pebble of cooperating agencies

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

The first batch of scoping comments on Pebble Mine from what the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is calling “cooperating agencies” are now public.

What’s going on with Alaska’s 17 wildfires?

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Though there are blazes across the state, their location and size make for a relatively low threat.

Klukwan man survives two days lost in woods after losing way while berry picking

Abbey Collins, KHNS – Haines

On Friday, a Klukwan resident set out to pick blueberries in the Upper Chilkat Valley. When he didn’t return, an extensive search began. After two days alone in the woods, he was found alive and well.

Senator who often stood alone runs for state’s highest office

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

By the end of his time in the Alaska Senate, Mike Dunleavy often stood alone. Now he’s hoping that his sometimes solitary positions will draw support from across the state in his run for governor.

Sturgeon case navigates its way back in front of Supreme Court

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The State of Alaska is weighing in again on a lawsuit over management rights of navigable waterways, known as the Sturgeon case, which is back before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Nunalleq Culture and Archeology Center opens in Quinhagak

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

On Saturday, a large crowd of elders, scholars and artists gathered in Quinhagak to celebrate the opening of the Nunalleq Culture and Archaeology Center.