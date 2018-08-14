Sturgeon case navigates its way back in front of Supreme Court

The State of Alaska is weighing in again on a lawsuit over management rights of navigable waterways, known as the Sturgeon case, which is back before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Listen now

It started more than a decade ago, when federal officials told Anchorage resident John Sturgeon he couldn’t operate his hovercraft on a river in Yukon-Charly Rivers National Preserve.

Sturgeon sued, and the disagreement about whether the state or federal government had regulatory authority has gone back and forth between the courts.

But In June, the Supreme Court agreed to again take up the Sturgeon case.

On Tuesday, the state of Alaska filed a brief with the court offering its take in an amicus brief. Alaska Attorney General Jahna Lindemuth joined Alaska Public Media’s Casey Grove to talk about that and why the state has continued to pursue the issue all these years.