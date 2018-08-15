Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Alaska crime up 6 percent, officials say

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Across Alaska, crime is up. That’s according to data released today by the Department of Public Safety comparing 2017 to 2016. In its Uniform Crime Report, the department said that statewide, crime rose by 6 percent last year.

Moose hunters riled over new restrictions on military-training range access to camps

Tim Ellis, KUAC – Fairbanks

Moose-hunting season begins in just over two weeks, and hunters are up in arms over restrictions on access through military-training ranges that will make it hard for them to get back into their favorite camps.

Number of bears at Brooks Falls may depend on the size of the salmon run

Mitch Borden, KDLG – Dillingham

Officials at Brooks Camp in the Katmai National Park have noticed a lot more young bears have returned to the area this summer and it could have something to do with salmon. A park service biologist is conducting a study to try and figure out if there’s a connection with the size of annual salmon runs and the amount of bear’s that return to Brooks River annually.

Galvin runs as Alaskan everywoman, vying for US House

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Education advocate Alyse Galvin is running for Congress as a mom and “someone who is like all people.” That’s part of her campaign message: “I’m in touch. I’ve been there.”

Is swimming in Anchorage’s waterways safe?

Erin McKinstry, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

When it gets hot in Anchorage, some people cool off with a swim or a float down the city’s creeks and streams. But is that safe? DEC data show that for almost all of the city’s creeks and streams levels of fecal coliform bacteria are higher than the safety standards for drinking, swimming or even secondary activities like rafting and kayaking.

With few school buses, Lower Kuskokwim School District turns to Kusko Cab to transport students

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

After parting ways with a long-time contractor, the Lower Kuskokwim School District doesn’t have nearly enough school buses for the city’s students.

At Kindergarten Boot Camp, kids get a head start on learning

Jacob Steinberg, KTOO – Juneau

Last year, only about a third of kindergarten students in Juneau showed up to the first day of school ready to learn.