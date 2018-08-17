Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 17, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Walker administration doubles down as cyber-security experts warn of China’s threat to Alaska

Rashah McChesney, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Governor’s office says there’s no conclusive proof China is spying on Alaska.

Man in custody for fatal Alaska apartment fire

Associated Press

A 30-year-old Alaska man has been taken into custody in connection with a 2017 Anchorage apartment complex fire that killed three people and injured others.

Alaska man faces life in prison for Florida airport shooting

Associated Press

An Alaska man faces a life prison sentence in the January 2017 Florida airport shooting that left five people dead and six wounded.

Kodiak-based district sees challenger to caucus-switching Republican

Andrew Kitchneman, KTOO – Juneau

The Alaska primary on Tuesday could help determine who sets the agenda for the next legislature. Most of the contested primaries are among Republicans.

Napakiak gets federal funding for erosion, climate change impacts

Teresa Cotsirilos, KYUK – Bethel

The village of Napakiak received $449,000 in federal funding on Thursday that could help them respond to the “imminent threat” of climate change.

Cash from Congress will boost Alaska-based system that protects planes from volcanic ash

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

A $12 million budget boost from Congress will help modernize the instruments that protect transcontinental jet planes from threats posed by volcanic ash.

Unalaska approves plastic bag ban, to take effect Jan. 1

Laura Kraegel, KUCB – Unalaska

Starting next year, Unalaska retailers won’t be allowed to distribute single-use plastic bags to their customers. If they do, they’ll be hit with $100 fines each time.

AK: One year after tragedy, stakes are high for Kake VPSOs

Alanna Elder, KFSK – Petersburg

Like many communities in Alaska, the Village of Kake has an on-again, off-again history of local law enforcement. A year after the tragic death of a teenage girl – a case that still hasn’t been solved – the lights in the Village Public Safety Office are now back on. At least, they will be again in November, when the VPSOs return from training.

49 Voices: Cece Esparza of Kodiak

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

This week we’re hearing from Cece Esparza in Kodiak. Esparza has been a social worker all over the state and is the longest volunteer host at KMXT in Kodiak. She’s originally from California.