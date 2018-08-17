Working together to prevent child abuse

A few years ago, residents of the Mat-Su Borough identified child abuse and neglect as one of the area’s major problems. In response community organizations teamed up with government agencies, schools and judges to develop a comprehensive solution and build connections throughout the region.

This episode is part of Alaska Public Media’s Solutions Desk, where you can find more stories about what’s working to make Alaska communities stronger.

HOST: Anne Hillman

GUESTS:

Desiré Shepler, Director of R.O.C.K. Mat-Su

Mark Lackey, Executive Director of CCS Early Learning

Dawn Adams, Regional Permanency Specialist for the Office of Children’s Services

LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

