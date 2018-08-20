Alaska News Nightly: Monday, Aug. 20, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Protesting lack of new contracts, Anchorage teachers’ union hosts walk-ins

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Today was the first day of school in Anchorage, and for the second year in a row, teachers are starting the year without a new contract

Ahead of Tuesday primary, Republicans jockey for ‘true conservative’ clout

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

A fierce primary battle is playing out in one of the most conservative parts of the state.

Supporters of full PFD aren’t clear how they’d pay for it

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

It would cost a lot more to pay the full amount under the formula – $840 million.

In District E, once-spurned Kowalke vies with outsider-turned-appointee Shower

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The primary election for state Senate District E is between two candidates involved in a messy appointment process earlier this year.

New study says global models sharply underestimate permafrost emissions

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

Some scientists said the study, published in the journal Nature Communications, underscores the limitations and uncertainties of climate modeling – and how policymakers might need to take more aggressive steps if they want to keep global temperatures under control.

What can Alaska learn from Connecticut’s green bank?

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau

Establishing an Alaska green bank is one of the goals included in a draft policy, which is expected to be submitted to the governor next month.