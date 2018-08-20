Traveling Music 9-16-18

Traveling Music

Date: 9-16-18

Kluonie Frey (for Shonti Elder)

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Things That Scare Me

Neko Case / Neko Case

Blacklisted

Anti Epitaph

2:30

Dearly Departed

Shakey Graves featuring Esme Patterson / Shakey Graves

Dearly Departed

Dualtone Music

3:33

Shankhill Butchers

Sarah Jarosz / The Decemberists

Song Up in her Head

Sugar Hill

4:22

Am I Born to Die?

Tim Eriksen / Traditional

Cold Mountain (Music from the Miramax Movie)

DMZ / Columbia / Sony

2:33

Did You Sleep Well?

Crooked Still / Crooked Still

Still Crooked

www.crookedstill.com

4:08

Clothes of Sand

Solas / Nick Drake

Edge of Silence

Shanachie

4:16

Come Away to the Water

Glen Hansard / Glen Hansard

Rhythm and Repose

Anti / Epitaph

3:47

Lowdown and Dirty

Crooked Still / Crooked Still

Still Crooked

www.crookedstill.com

4:08

Broken Bones

Kaleo / Kaleo

A / B

Elektra

4:06

Nothing But the Water

Grace Potter and the Nocturnals / Grace Potter

The Sky is Darkening Like a Stain

Indie 911

2:46

In a Week

Hozier with Karen Cowley / Hozier

Hozier

Columbia

5:19

Wading Deep Waters

Crooked Still / Traditional

Still Crooked

www.crookedstill.com

4:12

Your Bones

Of Monsters and Men / Of Monsters and Men

My Head is an Animal

Republic Records

4:09

If I Ever Leave This World Alive

Flogging Molly / Flogging Molly

He Ain’t Never Coming Home

Side One Dummy Records

3:22

A Widow’s Toast

Neko Case / Neko Case

Blacklisted

Anti / Epitaph

1:37