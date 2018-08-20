Traveling Music 9-9-18

Traveling Music
Date: 9-9-18
Kluonie Frey (for Shonti Elder)
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Raising the Dead
Johnny Flynn / Johnny Flynn
Sillion
Transgressive
3:34
Cherry Wine
Hozier / Hozier
Hozier
Columbia
4:00
Underneath the Stars
Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby
Underneath the Stars
Pure Records
3:24
Latha Math
Manran / Manran
Manran
Manran Records
3:33
This Piece of Earth
West of Eden / Stan Ridgeway, Pietra Wexstun
Celtic Lives: Tales of Pride
Celtic Tales
4:24
Feather on the Clyde
Passenger / Passenger
All the Little Lights
Nettwerk
4:03
Scotland Yet
Old Blind Dogs / Davy Steele
Wherever Yet May Be
Compass
3:27
Learn Me Right
Birdy with Mumford and Sons / Birdy with Mumford and Sons
Brave soundtrack
Walt Disney Records
3:46
Don’t You Worry, Love
Oh Honey / Oh Honey
Sincerely Yours
Oh Honey
2:27
Howling
Wild Rivers / Wild Rivers
Wild Rivers
www.Wildriversmusic.com
2:56
Detectorists
Johnny Flynn / Johnny Flynn
Sillion
Transgressive
2:06
Tell Me True
Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz
Song up in her Head
Sugar Hill Records
4:08
Bitter Boy
Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby
Awkward Annie
Pure Records
4:53
Again
Lee Dewyze / Lee Dewyze
Oil and Water
Shanachie
2:08
Here’s to You
Cathie Ryan / Alan A. Bell
Somewhere Along the Road
Shanachie
5:37