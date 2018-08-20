Traveling Music 9-9-18

Traveling Music

Date: 9-9-18

Kluonie Frey (for Shonti Elder)

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Raising the Dead

Johnny Flynn / Johnny Flynn

Sillion

Transgressive

3:34

Cherry Wine

Hozier / Hozier

Hozier

Columbia

4:00

Underneath the Stars

Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby

Underneath the Stars

Pure Records

3:24

Latha Math

Manran / Manran

Manran

Manran Records

3:33

This Piece of Earth

West of Eden / Stan Ridgeway, Pietra Wexstun

Celtic Lives: Tales of Pride

Celtic Tales

4:24

Feather on the Clyde

Passenger / Passenger

All the Little Lights

Nettwerk

4:03

Scotland Yet

Old Blind Dogs / Davy Steele

Wherever Yet May Be

Compass

3:27

Learn Me Right

Birdy with Mumford and Sons / Birdy with Mumford and Sons

Brave soundtrack

Walt Disney Records

3:46

Don’t You Worry, Love

Oh Honey / Oh Honey

Sincerely Yours

Oh Honey

2:27

Howling

Wild Rivers / Wild Rivers

Wild Rivers

www.Wildriversmusic.com

2:56

Detectorists

Johnny Flynn / Johnny Flynn

Sillion

Transgressive

2:06

Tell Me True

Sarah Jarosz / Sarah Jarosz

Song up in her Head

Sugar Hill Records

4:08

Bitter Boy

Kate Rusby / Kate Rusby

Awkward Annie

Pure Records

4:53

Again

Lee Dewyze / Lee Dewyze

Oil and Water

Shanachie

2:08

Here’s to You

Cathie Ryan / Alan A. Bell

Somewhere Along the Road

Shanachie

5:37