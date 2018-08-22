Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018

Stories are posted on the APRN news page. You can subscribe to APRN’s newsfeeds via email, podcast and RSS. Follow us on Facebook at alaskapublic.org and on Twitter @AKPublicNews

Voters may have ousted two of Alaska’s top legislators, as House remains up for grabs

Nathaniel Herz, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Anchorage

The current House majority mostly is made up of Democrats, with three moderate Republicans and two independents. Tuesday night’s state legislative races yielded several surprises.

By substantial margin, Mike Dunleavy claims victory in Republican primary for governor

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Dunleavy built his reputation as a staunch conservative. But he said he has something to offer independents and Democrats.

ASD suspends Dimond football program amid hazing allegations

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The alleged misconduct happened over the weekend at a game in Fairbanks and is being investigated by the school district.

Galvin wins US House primary; now takes on Rep. Young

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Independent Alyse Galvin soundly defeated Dimitri Shein for the chance to go up against the Republican incumbent, Rep. Don Young. Young’s defeated every rival since 1973.

Turnout is third-lowest in Alaska state primary history

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Fewer than one in five registered voters cast ballots, with five precincts and some absentee ballots left to count.

McCarthy Road reopened after being rocked by mudslide

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Rain caused mudslides are affecting roads in the southeastern Interior. The Alaska Department of Transportation reports that the McCarthy Road was shut down by a slide last night.

Lower-priority contaminated sites remain near Ketchikan

Liam Neimeyer, KRBD – Ketchikan

An Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation official says there are about 2,300 contaminated sites in Alaska that still need to be cleaned of petroleum, heavy metals and other contaminants. 22 of those are in the Ketchikan-Gateway Borough.

Arctic explorer harasses eagle during stop in Unalaska

Zoe Sobel, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Unalaska

Nico Edwards joked it would be good publicity if one of his crewmembers was attacked by an eagle in Unalaska. Then he posted an Instagram video or himself trying to touch a raptor perched on a dumpster. That type of interaction with an eagle is illegal.

Nonprofit brings veterans with disabilities to Skagway for weekend of excursions

Henry Leasia, KHNS – Haines

A Skagway non-profit will host a group of wounded veterans from Fairbanks this September for a weekend of nature excursions.