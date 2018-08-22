Self defense and “stand your ground” laws in Alaska

The February 2012 shooting death of Trayvon Martin and the 2013 not-guilty verdict of George Zimmerman, the man who shot him, thrust Florida’s “stand your ground” law into the national spotlight.

Florida passed its law in 2005. It permits the use of deadly force when someone reasonably feels he or she is at risk of great bodily harm in a confrontation. The law removed the requirement to attempt to retreat before using deadly force.

At the time of Martin’s shooting, 22 states had adopted similar laws. They vary by state. In 2013, the Alaska Legislature passed a “stand your ground” law that said a person has no duty to retreat from any place he or she has a right to be before using deadly force.

Sen. John Coghill, R-North Pole, was a “yes” vote and told the Fairbanks Daily News Miner that he felt it ensures the law is on the side of the public and not criminals.

“People can be put in dangerous circumstances very rapidly these days; protection is one of the things that you can do,” he said. “Those things happen in a split second.”

Rep. David Guttenberg, D-Fairbanks, dissented. He told the News Miner, “(The stand your ground) law just allows people to go on the offensive,” he said. “It doesn’t do what people think it does, and people will get the idea that they can shoot people wherever they want. I just think we went too far.”

To better understand this law, we welcome James Fayette, a senior trial attorney at the Anchorage District Attorney’s Office. In 2012 and 2013, Fayette testified before the Alaska Legislature against the so-called “stand your ground” amendment to Alaska law – a law which eliminated the “duty to retreat” as a requirement prior to use of deadly force.

Fayette has been an Alaska state prosecutor since 1993. According to his professional bio, he has prosecuted hundreds of cases to jury verdict – including more than 20 homicide trials. He has handled cases in all four Alaska judicial districts. His last homicide trial was in Barrow. (2017) The previous two were tried in Dutch Harbor and Juneau. (both 2014). Fayette supervised the Department of Law’s Special Prosecutions Office for four years (2005-09). That office is responsible for cases involving police officer misconduct.

Your questions and comments are welcome throughout the program.

HOSTS:

Kathleen McCoy and Senior Judge Elaine Andrews

LINKS:

PARTICIPATE: