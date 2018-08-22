Zack Fields wins competitive, left-leaning downtown Anchorage primary

A heavily Democratic district in downtown Anchorage has opted for the most left-leaning progressive candidate in a competitive field. The race to replace long-time Representative Les Gara in District 20 is on track to be won by the candidate he endorsed, labor organizer

Zack Fields. In the solidly blue district, the primary is likely to determine the results of the November election. Fields ran a competitive race against former prosecutor Cliff Groh, as well as business owner Elias Rojas.