Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018

ACLU of Alaska and Dunleavy for Alaska file lawsuit challenging state road advertising ban

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

Alaska has had a prohibition on advertising along state highways in some form since 1949, prior to statehood. There are a few exceptions, including for scenic attractions.

Alaskans press Murkowski on Kavanaugh

Liz Ruskin, Alaska Public Media – Washington D.C.

Most meetings in her D.C. office don’t merit press coverage, but Murkowski is one of the few Republicans who may vote against confirming Kavanaugh.

Regardless of who’s governor, state gasline corporation says China LNG deal can still continue

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

The state’s liquefied natural gas pipeline export project with China can continue regardless of whether Governor Bill Walker is elected to a second term in November.

Anchorage mayor announces community council to help reduce homelessness

Zachariah Hughes, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

At a press conference at city hall today, the mayor’s administration unveiled a new two-part plan they hope will improve coordination and accountability.

Kodiak Coast Guard gets new and improved aircraft

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak just received the first of five newer, more technologically advanced aircraft. The HC-130J replaces the HC-130H that the Coast Guard base Kodiak has been operating since the 1980s.

Shipping titan Maersk sends company’s first container ship to test trans-Arctic trade route

Ravenna Koenig, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Fairbanks

The world’s largest container shipping company is about to send its first cargo vessel across the Arctic. It’s a small step, but a significant one in the expansion of trade in Arctic waters as ice recedes due to climate change.

Quinhagak’s Nunalleq dig site starts a new chapter in community-based archaeology

Christine Trudeau, KYUK – Bethel

Quinhagak took a big step to redraft its cultural narrative this month with the opening of the largest museum collection of Yup’ik artifacts in the world, located off the coast of the Bering Sea.

Fairbanks North Star Borough met with 50 proposals to reduce wintertime air pollution

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

A Fairbanks North Star Borough air quality group is mulling over fifty proposals to reduce wintertime pollution from wood, coal and oil burning.

Did the blob drive humpbacks out of Southeast Alaska? Some scientists think so

Jacob Steinberg, KTOO – Juneau

Glacier Bay is the only place in Southeast Alaska where humpback whale numbers are monitored year after year. Anecdotal reports throughout Southeast tell a similar story: Humpback numbers have been down.

This Juneau man built the fully electric boat of his dreams

Elizabeth Jenkins, Alaska’s Energy Desk – Juneau