Traveling Music 9-2-18

Traveling Music

Date:9-2-18

Shonti Elder

Format: Tune Title

Performer / Composer

Album Title

Recording Company

Length

Where Are You (Tonight I Wonder)

Hannah Rarity / Andy M. Stewart

Neath the Gloaming Star

www.hannahrarity.com

5:03

The Braes of Castle Grant, Captain Horne, The Apple Tree – instrumentals

Alasdair Fraser / D. MacDonald, Trad, Trad.

Portrait of a Scottish Fiddler

Culburnie Records

4:10

A Dream, A Dream, A Dream

Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch

Rosemary Lane

BMG

2:40

Wander Through This Land

Hannah Rarity / Hannah Rarity

Neath the Gloaming Star

www.hannahrarity.com

4:11

Rain on Rannoch – instrumental

Alisdair Fraser / Alisdair Fraser

Dawn Dance

Culburnie Records

4:44

Daddy

Cathie Ryan / Cathie Ryan

Through Wind and Rain

www.moleanbhrecords.com

4:10

Bird Song

Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch

Rosemary Lane

BMG

2:56

Alison Cross

Hannah Rarity / Traditional

Neath the Gloaming Star

www.hannahrarity.com

3:53

What’s Closest to the Heart

Cathie Ryan / lyrics Cathie Ryan, music John Doyle

The Farthest Wave

Shanachie

3:25

Independence Trail / Galen’s Arrival – instrumental

Alisdair Fraser / Alisdair Fraser

Dawn Dance

Culburnie Records

6:21

Braw Sailin’ on the Sea

Hannah Rarity / Traditional

Neath the Gloaming Star

www.hannahrarity.com

4:40

Free Rein – instrumental

Alisdair Fraser / Alisdair Fraser

Dawn Dance

Culburnie Records

3:17

Erin Go Bragh

Hannah Rarity / Traditional

Neath the Gloaming Star

www.hannahrarity.com

4:40