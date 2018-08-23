Traveling Music 9-2-18

Traveling Music
Date:9-2-18
Shonti Elder
Format: Tune Title
Performer / Composer
Album Title
Recording Company
Length
Where Are You (Tonight I Wonder)
Hannah Rarity / Andy M. Stewart
Neath the Gloaming Star
www.hannahrarity.com
5:03
The Braes of Castle Grant, Captain Horne, The Apple Tree – instrumentals
Alasdair Fraser / D. MacDonald, Trad, Trad.
Portrait of a Scottish Fiddler
Culburnie Records
4:10
A Dream, A Dream, A Dream
Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch
Rosemary Lane
BMG
2:40
Wander Through This Land
Hannah Rarity / Hannah Rarity
Neath the Gloaming Star
www.hannahrarity.com
4:11
Rain on Rannoch – instrumental
Alisdair Fraser / Alisdair Fraser
Dawn Dance
Culburnie Records
4:44
Daddy
Cathie Ryan / Cathie Ryan
Through Wind and Rain
www.moleanbhrecords.com
4:10
Bird Song
Bert Jansch / Bert Jansch
Rosemary Lane
BMG
2:56
Alison Cross
Hannah Rarity / Traditional
Neath the Gloaming Star
www.hannahrarity.com
3:53
What’s Closest to the Heart
Cathie Ryan / lyrics Cathie Ryan, music John Doyle
The Farthest Wave
Shanachie
3:25
Independence Trail / Galen’s Arrival – instrumental
Alisdair Fraser / Alisdair Fraser
Dawn Dance
Culburnie Records
6:21
Braw Sailin’ on the Sea
Hannah Rarity / Traditional
Neath the Gloaming Star
www.hannahrarity.com
4:40
Free Rein – instrumental
Alisdair Fraser / Alisdair Fraser
Dawn Dance
Culburnie Records
3:17
Erin Go Bragh
Hannah Rarity / Traditional
Neath the Gloaming Star
www.hannahrarity.com
4:40