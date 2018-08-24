Ice Race – Who will be active in the changing Arctic landscape?

A distinguished panel discussion with Rear Admiral (RET) Lars Saunes, Chief Liasion Michael Hjorth, Deputy Chief Hreinn Pálsson, and US State Department Jon Harrison.
Thanks for listening!
MODERATOR:
Dr. Rebecca Pincus, U.S. Naval War College
SPEAKERS:
Hreinn Pálsson, Deputy Chief of Mission – Minister Councelor for Iceland Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Micheal Hjorth, Chief Liaison Element Faroe Islands, Joint Arctic Command
Rear Admiral (RET) Lars Saunes, Chief of Royal Norwegian Navy
Jon Harrison, OES Bureau, US State Department Senior Advisor
HOSTS:
RECORDED: Friday, August 16th, 2018 at 49th State Brewing Company.
BROADCAST: Tuesday, August 28th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
About
Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via email, RSS or podcasts.
ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE
Eric Bork, or you can just call him “Bork” because everybody else does, is the Audio Media Content Producer for KSKA-FM. He produces and edits episodes of Outdoor Explorer, Addressing Alaskans, as well as a few other programs. He also maintains the web posts for those shows and many others on alaskapublic.org. You can sometimes hear him filling in for Morning Edition or find him operating the sound board for any of the live broadcast programs.
After escaping the Detroit area when he was 18, Bork made it up to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, where he earned a degree in Communications/Radio Broadcasting from Northern Michigan University. He spent time managing the college radio station, working for the local NPR affiliate and then in top 40 radio in Michigan before coming to Alaska to work his first few summers. After then moving to Chicago, it only took five years to convince him to move back to Alaska in 2010. When not involved in great radio programming he’s probably riding a bicycle, thinking about riding bicycles, dreaming about bikes, reading a book or planning the next place he’ll travel to. Only two continents left to conquer!