Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Aug. 24, 2018

Fairbanks North Star Borough offices closed due to alleged threats

Dan Bross, KUAC – Fairbanks

Fairbanks North Star Borough’s administrative center remains shut down due to what officials describe as threatening communications.

Lawsuit says state removal of campaign signs was unconstitutional, raises questions about billboard ban

Andrew Kitchenman, KTOO – Juneau

A lawsuit filed yesterday challenges a law that’s long made Alaska one of four states without billboards along its highways. The plaintiffs say the state has unconstitutionally targeted political advertising for removal from roadsides.

Company hints North Slope oil field could be larger than first estimated

Elizabeth Harball, Alaska’s Energy Desk – AnchorageOil Search told investors this week that the Pikka development could hold 750 million barrels of oil, increasing its original estimate by 50 percent.

ASMI says fish meal included in tariff changes, calls for comments

Daysha Eaton, KMXT – Kodiak

A spokesperson for the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, or ASMI, says the organization recently received clarification about tariff changes that went into effect on July 6, for Alaska seafood products going into the Chinese domestic market.

Fall moose hunt opens in two Dillingham-area game units

Isabelle Ross, KDLG – Dillingham

The 2018 fall moose hunt for game management units 17B and 17C opened Monday. The hunt is under the RM583 permit; the bag limit is one bull. The moose hunt for 17A opens August 25.

Fred Meyer to phase out single-use plastic bags

Casey Grove, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

Fred Meyer stores in Alaska and other stores under parent company Kroger’s umbrella will phase out single-use plastic bags over the next few years.

U.S. Surgeon General: Use partnerships, end stigmas to stop opioid epidemic

Anne Hillman, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

The Surgeon General spoke about his approach to ending the opioid epidemic and its root causes.

AK: Are invasive Kodiak crawdads eating their salmon neighbors’ babies?

Kayla Desroches, KMXT – Kodiak

In the last few years, crawdads have been found scuttling along the bottom of a popular fishing area near Kodiak. Now, a local tribal organization is studying their movement, distribution and diet.

49 Voices: Rhiana Gay of Anchorage

Wesley Early, Alaska Public Media – Anchorage

This week we’re hearing from Rhiana Gay in Anchorage. Gay is a kindergarten teacher at Creekside Park Elementary School, and while most Anchorage students started school this week, her batch begins on Monday.