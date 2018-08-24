“Aware”- The science of presence

The idea that a person can change how their brain functions through “Intentional Awareness” is an old idea that is now being verified through science. On the next Line One: Your Health Connection, co-host, Prentiss Pemberton is joined by UCLA Psychiatry Professor and author, Dr. Daniel Siegel, for a discussion of how meditative and “Mindful Attention” practices can improve mood, functioning, and overall health. Dr. Siegel will share some practical steps and tips, from his new book Aware, that can help us learn to focus attention, open awareness, and cultivate kind intention in order to promote a healthier brain and reduce fear, anxiety, and stress in our lives.
LIVE BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. AKDT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, August 29, 2018, at 8:00 p.m. AKDT
