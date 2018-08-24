Organic gardening and beekeeping

Gardening without chemicals turns out to be the right way, according to our next guest. Jeff Lowenfels has been growing things in Anchorage for a very long time, and through that experience he learned to get rid of anything that doesn’t naturally belong in his garden. We’ll also hear from a longtime beekeeping expert in Anchorage, who is even breeding bees able to make it through our cold winters.
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
SEGMENTS:
- Segment 1: “Gardening without chemicals”. Jeff Lowenfels, from the gardening column on Anchorage Daily News.
- Segment 2: “Why we garden”. Guy Hand, The Market and Garden Report from PRX.
- Segment 3: “Beekeeping in Alaska”. Keith Malone, owner of Alaska Honey Bee Products.
- Segment 4: “Keep it in clean! No Spray!”. Good Dirt Radio, from PRX.
LINKS:
- Jeff Lowenfels articles on the ADN
- Alaska Honey Bee – “HEY HONEY!, We’re All About The Buzz!” Alaska Winter Suitable package Bee Genetics
- Alaska Bee Club – ABC Simple Treatment free Beekeeping
- Treatment-free Beekeeping Conference
- The Practical Beekeeper, Beekeeping Naturally, Bush Bees, by Michael Bush
- Collapse and Recovery: The Gateway to Treatment Free Beekeeping
BROADCAST: Thursday, August 30th, 2018. 2:00 pm – 3:00 p.m. AKT
REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 30th, 2018. 8:00 – 9:00 p.m. AKT
