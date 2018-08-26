Night Music: August 26, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:
Title
Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)
Album
Label
Song Duration
8:00 – 9:00
Stand Up For Yourself
Aretha Franklin
Stand Up For Yourself
AARP Promo
3:57
Love Lives On
New York City Gay Men’s Chorus
Love Lives On
PRCD GMC
4:07
Hit Me With a Hot Note
New York City Gay Men’s Chorus
Love Lives On
PRCD GMC
8:03
Hang Left at Spain
Nuclear Whales
isotopia
WM-104-CD
4:22
Across the Serangeti
Nuclear Whales
isotopia
WM-104-CD
4:42
Town Without Pity
The Nylons
One Size Fits All
OD-0301
3:46
Prince of Darkness
The Nylons
One Size Fits All
OD-0301
3:28
Romance
The Nylons
One Size Fits All
OD-0301
2:18
It Don’t Mean a Thing
Gia Notte / Ellington
Shades
GRCD 1002
5:49
What’ll I Do
Gia Notte / Berlin
Shades
GRCD 1002
5:13
Tenderly
Lionel Hampton / Gross
Jazz Greatest Hits
RCA 09026-68508-2
7:02
9:00 – 10:00
Kosmo’s Groove
Kosmo Defacto
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
5:19
For Lydia
The Darius Brubeck Quartet
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
3:52
Southern Damsels
Martin Urbach
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
5:20
Mardis Bossa
Mark Guest
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
6:57
Daffodils, my blondines
Christian Asplund
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
3:35
Swing Flower
Swing Caravan / Shippee
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
2:42
Little Girl Blue
Joan Kessler / Rogers
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
4:35
Jingle Bells
Cartoon Christmas Trio
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
4:02
Sakura – Ving Hua
David Fruczynski
Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10
Oasis Manufacturing
5:40
I Can Do Better Than You
Sarah Bettens
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
2:23
Cry Me a River
Patricia Langley / Hamilton
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
4:44
The Sky’s the Limit
Imani Zuben / Howard
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
5:36
Blue Moon
Diane Landry / Rodgers
Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #1
Oasis Manufacturing
3:57