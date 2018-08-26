Night Music: August 26, 2018

Here is the Night Music Playlist with Kirk Waldhaus. All tracks played are listed below in the following format:

Title

Artist / Composer (if known or if blank the artist or unknown)

Album

Label

Song Duration

8:00 – 9:00

Stand Up For Yourself

Aretha Franklin

Stand Up For Yourself

AARP Promo

3:57

Love Lives On

New York City Gay Men’s Chorus

Love Lives On

PRCD GMC

4:07

Hit Me With a Hot Note

New York City Gay Men’s Chorus

Love Lives On

PRCD GMC

8:03

Hang Left at Spain

Nuclear Whales

isotopia

WM-104-CD

4:22

Across the Serangeti

Nuclear Whales

isotopia

WM-104-CD

4:42

Town Without Pity

The Nylons

One Size Fits All

OD-0301

3:46

Prince of Darkness

The Nylons

One Size Fits All

OD-0301

3:28

Romance

The Nylons

One Size Fits All

OD-0301

2:18

It Don’t Mean a Thing

Gia Notte / Ellington

Shades

GRCD 1002

5:49

What’ll I Do

Gia Notte / Berlin

Shades

GRCD 1002

5:13

Tenderly

Lionel Hampton / Gross

Jazz Greatest Hits

RCA 09026-68508-2

7:02

9:00 – 10:00

Kosmo’s Groove

Kosmo Defacto

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

5:19

For Lydia

The Darius Brubeck Quartet

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

3:52

Southern Damsels

Martin Urbach

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

5:20

Mardis Bossa

Mark Guest

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

6:57

Daffodils, my blondines

Christian Asplund

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

3:35

Swing Flower

Swing Caravan / Shippee

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

2:42

Little Girl Blue

Joan Kessler / Rogers

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

4:35

Jingle Bells

Cartoon Christmas Trio

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

4:02

Sakura – Ving Hua

David Fruczynski

Oasis Jazz Vol. VIII, #10

Oasis Manufacturing

5:40

I Can Do Better Than You

Sarah Bettens

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

2:23

Cry Me a River

Patricia Langley / Hamilton

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

4:44

The Sky’s the Limit

Imani Zuben / Howard

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

5:36

Blue Moon

Diane Landry / Rodgers

Oasis Jazz Vol. IX, #1

Oasis Manufacturing

3:57